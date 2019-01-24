There’s a new source for industry insight. The Retail Influencer Network has launched a podcast series titled “Retales from the Frontline,” covering such topics as entrepreneurs and their new formats, brand storytelling and engaging Millennial shoppers. “It’s sort of like being invited as a special guest to an intimate ceo dinner,” said Stacy Berns, president of Berns Communications Group, which launched and manages the Retail Influencer Network.
The first podcast had NRF president and chief executive officer Matthew Shay and Stacey Widlitz, president and chief international store hunter of SW Retail Advisors, discussing tariffs and trade wars. Matt Rubel, vice chairman of the MidOcean Private Equity Consumer Group, hosts the podcast.
The Retail Influencer Network consists of business leaders and industry pundits, including former Saks Fifth Avenue ceo Stephen Sadove; Coresight Research ceo and retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, and Keval Desai, partner at InterWest Partners and early-stage technology investor. The network helps retailers and brands navigate the rapidly changing brick-and-mortar and digital commerce industries. “Retales From the Frontline” is available on iTunes, Google Play Music, Stitcher and other podcast providers.