Former Elle editor in chief Robbie Myers has made another career change.

Myers left Elle in October 2017 after more than 17 years at the helm, but returned to Hearst just a year later as the chief editorial curator of Shonda Rhimes’ new media web site, Shondaland.com.

That did not last too long as Myers quietly departed from Shondaland.com at the end of October and currently lists consulting for various media companies as her main gig on her LinkedIn page. She’s also on the board of women’s fertility tech company Tomorrow.

It appears that distance was the reason for the switch, with an industry source telling WWD that while Myers loved working there, her family is in New York and it’s a hard commute to Los Angeles, where the company is based.

During her brief tenure at Shondaland.com, a part of the Hearst Digital Media Network, she worked directly for Rhimes, the creator and producer of the likes of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Scandal,” among others.

The web site, which has the same name as Rhimes’ production company, was launched in 2017 as a newsletter for fans of Rhimes and followed the release of her best-selling book “Year of Yes.”

Its content revolves around themes of living better and inspiration geared toward women, along with essays and pop-culture coverage and the hiring of Myers was largely viewed as a bid to help the web site to become more of a destination.

At the time of the appointment, Rhimes said in a statement that Myers’ “commitment to culture, inclusive perspective and fearless passion for storytelling are a perfect match for our expanded vision of Shondaland.com’s future.”

Myers previously interviewed Rhimes when she was at Elle and described her shows as “sexy, frank, funny, touching, dramatic, talky, action-packed, and, above all, character-driven.”

Lori Kozlowski is now listed at the editorial director of Shondaland, but it’s unclear if this is just the web site or a wider part of the production company.

A rep for Shondaland.com did not respond to request for comment.

