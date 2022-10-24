×
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

The British actor has been the face of the Dior Homme fragrance since 2013.

Robert Pattinson in the Dior spring 2023 menswear campaign
Robert Pattinson in the Dior spring 2023 menswear campaign. Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dior

Dior has tapped a longtime friend of the house for its latest menswear campaign.

Robert Pattinson is the face of the spring pre-collection ads, appearing against brightly colored backdrops wearing a mix of tailoring and sportswear designed by Kim Jones. The campaign, set to break on Tuesday, was photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, with art direction by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styling by Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming.

Dior offers four menswear collections a year: spring, summer, fall and winter, with the spring and fall lines being pre-collections. This year, it also unveiled a spinoff capsule collection for spring guest designed by ERL’s Eli Russell Linnetz with a show in Los Angeles, California, in May.  

Robert Pattinson in the Dior spring 2023 menswear campaign
Robert Pattinson in the Dior spring 2023 menswear campaign. Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dior

Pattinson has been the face of the Dior Homme fragrance since 2013. The “Twilight” actor also starred in the French fashion brand’s fall 2016 and spring 2017 menswear campaigns, shot by Karl Lagerfeld.

In addition to attending scores of Dior shows over the years, Pattinson was present in spirit at the brand’s pre-fall men’s show in London last December, reading lines from the works of Jack Kerouac on the soundtrack.

The British actor appeared most recently in “The Batman.” Among his upcoming projects is a science-fiction film based on Edward Ashton’s novel “Mickey7,” directed by Oscar-winning South Korean director Bong Joon Ho and co-starring Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Robert Pattinson in the Dior spring 2023 menswear campaign
Robert Pattinson in the Dior spring 2023 menswear campaign.
