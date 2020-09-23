Robin Givhan is broadening her reach at The Washington Post, but will still occasionally dabble in the fashion world.

She has been promoted from fashion critic to senior critic-at-large, according to a memo just sent to staffers seen by WWD.

In her new role, she’ll cover a broad range of subjects, including politics, race, business and the arts and will write a weekly column, as well as penning reported essays and profiles. It’s understood that she isn’t leaving fashion altogether, though, and will still occasionally cover the industry in her writing.

Givhan will report to Krissah Thompson, The Washington Post’s new managing editor for diversity and inclusion.

“Robin is one of the world’s most recognized critics in the realm of fashion, which she has viewed as a business, as a cultural institution and as pure pleasure. She was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism in 2006, the first time the award was given to a fashion writer. She is also author of “The Battle of Versailles: The Night American Fashion Stumbled into the Spotlight and Made History,” said Thompson in the memo.

"As she moves into this new role, other subjects will benefit from her expert eye and thoughtful criticism.

Givhan has had two stints at The Washington Post during her career. During her most recent tenure at The Post beginning in 2014, in addition to fashion, Givhan covered Michelle Obama during the first year of the administration.

In addition to The Post, Givhan has worked at New York Magazine, Newsweek/Daily Beast, Vogue magazine and the Detroit Free Press.

