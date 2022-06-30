Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

D Magazine’s Latest Issue Tackles Female Empowerment Via Creative Swap

The weekly magazine addresses abortion rights, pay gap and more female issues in a creative swap with art-minded magazine Flash Art.

The two covers of weekly magazine
The two covers of weekly magazine D, a supplement to newspaper La Repubblica, hitting newsstand on July 2. Courtesy of D

MILAN — Creative swaps are a thing in media, too.

D, the weekly supplement of Italy’s progressive newspaper La Repubblica, helmed by Condè Nast veteran Emanuele Farneti, is debuting its latest edition as a joint effort with Flash Art, the cutting-edge contemporary art-minded magazine founded by Giancarlo Politi in 1967 and currently edited by Gea Politi.

The issue is devoted to women’s empowerment and the unaddressed gender gap in Italy and elsewhere, taking on key topics like abortion rights, gender-based violence, gender pay disparities, caregiving and parenthood.

Hitting newsstands on July 2, the weekly glossy is particularly timely in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. It addresses abortion rights in Italy, where despite being regulated by a 1978 law, they are often hampered by bureaucracy.

Related Galleries

D also contains features on violence against women and the misconception of women’s responsibility toward men’s abusive behavior; female contribution in providing care for the elderly and access to nursery schools and kindergartens (both seen as impacting women’s careers more than male counterparts), as well as the unresolved pay gap.

Marking a prominent section of the magazine, Flash Art hijacked the pages of D, running a portfolio of 10 up-and-coming Italian artists including Lorenza Longhi, Binta Diaw, Flaminia Veronesi, Corinne Mazzoli and Guendalina Cerruti, among other artists whose creative expression is highly politicized.

Among them, Agnes?, an Italian born artist who studied at London’s Camberwell College of Arts and is focused on performance art as a means to explore the relationship between humans and nature, fronts one of the magazine’s two covers, which bear the D and Flash Art logos. She was photographed by duo Nicholas Fols & Siermond.

“This is a special issue for many reasons.…It couldn’t be otherwise: D has always tackled female battles, which in some way are its reason for being. Today we want to discuss them leveraging the three languages representing our DNA: journalism, art and fashion photography,” Farneti said in his editor’s letter.

The second cover was shot by Sharna Osborne, a New Zealand-born photographer and filmmaker, stars a diverse cast of female artists and activists including Alice Krige, Farah Esset, Emma Matell, Ajok Daing and more. It was styled by fashion editor Vittoria Cerciello, who also curated the beauty and jewelry editorials, the latter fronted by the fashion editor’s four-year-old daughter.

The issue, titled The Superwoman Issue, is being presented with an event hosted by Farneti, Flash Art’s publisher and editor in chief Politi and Cerciello, at Milan’s Gucci store on Thursday.

The weekly publication is part of the rich portfolio of the GEDI Gruppo Editoriale media group, whose majority stake is owned by John Elkann’s Exor holding company.

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

After Roe v. Wade Overturning, Italy's

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad