InStyle’s masthead seems to be shrinking.

Ruthie Friedlander, the fashion glossy’s director of special projects for the last two years, has left the magazine. Her exit marks at least the second departure in a span of two weeks, as longtime editor Kahlana Barfield Brown recently left, too.

Friedlander was the deputy editor of Elle’s web site before moving to InStyle, but had recently been on the other side of media as she started The Chain, a “peer support network” for women in the fashion and entertainment industry dealing with eating disorders.

In an Instagram post from a resort in Arizona, Friedlander said she’d missed her InStyle “family for the last leg of fashion month” and that “surely, will miss them beyond now as well.” She added that she’s “found gratitude in the opportunity I’ve been given to find a new beginning. So here’s to what’s next.”

Friedlander could not be immediately reached for comment, nor could a representative of InStyle.

The exits come as the magazine’s relatively new owner, Meredith Corp., continues to sell and reshape titles around new business objectives. While InStyle is one of the few former Time Inc. properties Meredith has decided to keep as part of an effort to focus on lifestyle content, the title is suffering, like many other magazines, with decreased ad revenue and tightening budgets. For July, combined desktop and mobile visits to the site dropped 11 percent year-over-year, while print readership fell about 11 percent, as well, according to data from MPA the Association of Magazine Media.

Laura Brown was named editor in chief just over two years ago.

