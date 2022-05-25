Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel Maintains Double-digit Revenue Growth in 2022 Despite Russia, China Impact

Eye

Kristen Stewart on Returning to Cannes, Taking Fashion Risks and Not Being Tamed

Fashion

Comme des Garçons, Givenchy and Thom Browne Return to Paris Men’s Week

Savannah Engel PR Eyes Weddings

The boutique PR agency repped oil heiress Ivy Getty's summer nuptials.

Ivy Getty and Tobias Engel Wedding
A look at Ivy Getty's and Tobias Engel's wedding in San Francisco. Jose Villa/Ivy Getty Instagram

“They put a lot of money and effort into these weddings. Why shouldn’t that receive press?” asked Savannah Engel, who runs her own public relations firm representing PatBo, Morgan Lane and Naomi Campbell’s Fashion for Relief, among others.

Having run the PR for oil heiress Ivy Getty’s San Francisco-based summer nuptials to Tobias Engel (of no relation to Engel), she is gearing up to work two more in the summer and the fall and plans to focus a part of her business on weddings.

Several publications cover weddings, such as Tatler, Town & Country Brides, Martha Stewart Weddings and the Daily Mail, as well as numerous blogs, and Savannah Engel sees a gap in the market for PR surrounding these events.

“So far it’s only existed for heavy, heavy celebrities and royal weddings. Why can’t other beautiful weddings also get PR when they have the right photographer, they have the right look, they have everything that looks incredible and exquisite?” she added.

Related Galleries

For the Getty wedding, which saw the bride wear a custom wedding gown designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela Haute Couture featuring no less than four layers and shards of real broken mirrors, Vanity Fair, People, Brides, Town & Country, Coveteur, Vogue, Guest of a Guest, L’Officiel, Tatler and L’Officiel were among those publications that covered the nuptials.

That was no doubt helped by the lofty guest list, which included officiator House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, maid of honor “The Queen’s Gambit” actress Anya Taylor-Joy, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, DJ Mark Ronson, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon, Princess Olympia of Greece and singer Olivia Rodrigo, to name a few.

For her part, Engel sees her role as curating a team to create a wedding concept such as stylist, photographer and event planner; overseeing wedding photography, and working to secure press coverage.

“The way I think of a wedding is the way I think of any other event and we do a lot of event work. A lot of these brides are already handling so much right now,” Engel said of the process. “They don’t want to be there answering the questions and finding out the vendor information and making sure the photographers gets the right photo.”

 

FOR MORE, SEE:

The Monthly Fashion Magazine Is No More

André Leon Talley Tribute Attracts Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour and More

The Disappearing Title of Magazine Editor in Chief

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Savannah Engel PR Gets Into Weddings

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad