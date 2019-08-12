Food quarterly Saveur has a new editor in chief.

Sarah Gray Miller is joining the Bonnier-owned magazine immediately as its new editor. Miller replaces Stacy Adimando, who only held the editor in chief title for six months. She joined Saveur in 2016 in its test kitchen and moved up to executive editor before being promoted in February. Saveur said she’s left the company altogether. Adimando replaced Adam Sachs, who was let go in a round of 2018 layoffs, making Miller Saveur’s third editor in chief in less than two years.

As for Miller, she was most recently editor in chief of Modern Farmer, the niche but smart looking food and agriculture magazine launched in 2013. She left the title last year when it went from quarterly print to digital only. Miller took over the magazine in early 2016 from its founding editor Ann Marie Gardner.

In a memo, Saveur noted that Miller’s brief tenure at Modern Farmer coincided with its three ASME award nominations and one win in 2017. Prior to Modern Farmer, Miller spent five years leading Country Living, a Hearst Magazine title, and earlier in various editorial roles at Oprah Magazine offshoot O at Home, and former Time Inc. titles InStyle and Entertainment Weekly. But earlier on in her career, Miller actually worked on the 1994 launch of Saveur.

Miller said coming to Saveur “feels like a real homecoming,” noting she was just out of college when she joined the magazine for its launch and was able to learn from its founding editors, including Coleman Andrews, who was editor in chief until 2001.

“Their vision — of food as intrinsically linked to a people, a place, a culture — is even more relevant today,” Miller said. And I’m beyond thrilled to be steering Saveur into the future.”

Joe Brown, vice president and editorial director of Bonnier, said Miller is “an award-winning, food-obsessed, proven leader.”

“Her vision for the brand, combined with her multiplatform editorial skill is the nourishment Saveur needs to grow and continue to delight its readers,” Brown added.

