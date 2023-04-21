×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: April 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Generative AI Will Make Over the Beauty Industry

Eye

WWD Report Card: Coachella Performers’ Best and Worst

Sustainability

Inside Retail’s Plastic Bag Problem — and Efforts to Curb It

SFMoma’s Art Bash Raises $2.3 Million

San Francisco's Museum of Modern Art raised new funding through its latest Art Bash party and exhibitions, sponsored by Valentino, Bank of America and others.

SFMoma Art Bash fundraiser
The arts in San Francisco got a boost this week at San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art's Art Bash fundraiser. Adriana Lee

The corporate, tech and art worlds raised a glass — or several — as well as more than $2 million for San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art this week at its Art Bash fundraiser, which was held onsite in the city’s SoMa district near Market Street.

Upon arrival for Wednesday’s museum-wide celebration, revelers checked in to see servers welcome them with a fleet ofwine glasses. A quick sip, and most were off to chat with old friends or check out the various looks on display, both on the walls and roaming the cavernous lobby.

While San Francisco is a major metropolitan city, its scene for art benefactors is not that large, observed Gary Steele, chief executive officer of cybersecurity platform Splunk and a collector of contemporary art. “So we all know each other,” he said, adding that it was one major reason he loves attending these types of events.

Related Galleries

While the party continued on the first floor and up through exhibits on the upper levels, guests flowed into a gallery-turned-dining room to feast on vichyssoise, short ribs and raviolo. Notable guests included San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Christie’s West Coast chairman Ellanor Notides and Valentino CEO for the Americas Daniel Paltridge, whose company dressed several guests and sponsored the event alongside others, such as AT&T and Bank of America.

Of course, it was not just a party, but an array of art exhibitions and music or experience installations. These and other highlights included Marilyn Minter’s artwork “My Cuntry ‘Tis of Thee” via wallpapers and video, as well as Woody De Othello’s “Jazz Lounge” spanning bars and a performance art piece; Sadie Barnette’s “The New Eagle Creek Saloon” installation, which reimagines her father’s bar, the first Black-owned gay bar in San Francisco; a performance by singer Amber Mark, and a DJ set spun by Toro y Moi.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - April 19 - Gary Steele, Nadiya Suwardi and Steven Rice attend SFMOMA's 2023 Art Bash on April 19th 2023 at SFMOMA in San Francisco, CA (Photo - Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer Photography)
Gary Steele, Nadiya Suwardi and Steven Rice. Courtesy photo/Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - April 19 - Ian Raz and Freya Eduarte attend SFMOMA's 2023 Art Bash on April 19th 2023 at SFMOMA in San Francisco, CA (Photo - Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer Photography)
General manager of Valentino’s SAn Francisco boutique Ian Raz with Freya Eduarte. Courtesy photo/Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - April 19 - Diana Nelson attends SFMOMA's 2023 Art Bash on April 19th 2023 at SFMOMA in San Francisco, CA (Photo - Drew Altizer)
Diana Nelson Courtesy photo/Drew Altizer

But fundamentally, Art Bash is a fundraiser meant to support SFMoma’s curated galleries, education, family programs, public access and more.

On that score, it drew 2,000 attendees and raised $2.3 million, so the museum can continue showing and celebrating works such as Minter’s provocatively titled “My Cuntry ‘Tis of Thee.” That’s not a typo.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - April 19 - Adeel Khan attends SFMOMA's 2023 Art Bash on April 19th 2023 at SFMOMA in San Francisco, CA (Photo - Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer Photography)
Adeel Khan Courtesy photo/Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - April 19 - Maria Manetti Shrem, London Breed and Gorretti Lui attend SFMOMA's 2023 Art Bash on April 19th 2023 at SFMOMA in San Francisco, CA (Photo - Drew Altizer)
Mayor London Breed, center, with Maria Manetti Shrem, left, and Gorretti Lui. Courtesy photo/Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - April 19 - Woody De Othello attends SFMOMA's 2023 Art Bash on April 19th 2023 at SFMOMA in San Francisco, CA (Photo - Drew Altizer)
Woody De Othello Courtesy photo/Drew Altizer
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - April 19 - Atmosphere at SFMOMA's 2023 Art Bash on April 19th 2023 at SFMOMA in San Francisco, CA (Photo - Devlin Shand for Drew Altizer Photography)
The Eagle Creek Saloon installation. Courtesy photo/Devlin Shand for Drew Altizer
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - April 19 - Joshua Jack Price and Nikisha Fogo attend SFMOMA's 2023 Art Bash on April 19th 2023 at SFMOMA in San Francisco, CA (Photo - Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer Photography)
Joshua Jack Price and Nikisha Fogo Courtesy photo/Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer

The painter, photographer, video and installation artist is no stranger to racy themes, with photos recently appearing in the New York Times Magazine beside an article about sex after 70. In a session during dinner, Minter elaborated on the inspiration behind her latest project: “It came from really the way Hillary Clinton was treated, the misogyny,” she explained. “I can see certain parts of the country — they hated her. They really hated her, which just killed me.”

Her empathy turned the spigot on creativity, and perhaps even a bit of anger. “Once the Republicans won, I thought, well, if they’re gonna call her a c–t, I’m going to shove it down their throat,” Minter added, triggering applause. It underscores the simple truth that it’s often impossible to extricate politics from art.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - April 19 - Marilyn Minter and Janet Bishop attend SFMOMA's 2023 Art Bash on April 19th 2023 at SFMOMA in San Francisco, CA (Photo - Drew Altizer)
Marilyn Minter and curator Janet Bishop. Courtesy photo/Drew Altizer

Whether the guests pondered that or not, as they sipped wine or downed tequila cocktails from Barnette’s saloon, their attendance and support that night ensured that many others — more than 150,000 people, according to the museum’s figures — will get to weigh that through the art and education SFMoma will bring throughout the year.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad