SURF’S UP: Shawn Stussy’s psychedelic artwork for Dior has pervaded every aspect of the French fashion house’s pre-fall men’s collection — down to its advertising campaign.

His loopy, embellished lettering appeared as a print on shirts, sweaters and bob hats, and featured as the backdrop for the catwalk show held in Miami last December. Now, the black-and-white lettering forms the decor of the images shot by Steven Meisel.

“This campaign captures the idea of Miami and Dior’s modern vision enhanced by Shawn’s graphic identity,” Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s wear at Dior, said in a statement.

The collaboration marked a high-profile comeback for Stussy, the founder of the Stüssy brand, who had been largely absent from the fashion scene since leaving his surfing-inspired brand in 1996.

The Dior campaign also features the Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior limited-edition sneakers, realized in collaboration with Jordan Brand, that were supposed to go on sale next month. The eagerly awaited launch has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Styled by Melanie Ward, with art direction by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, the campaign features models Issa Naciri, Ludwig Wilsdorff, Thatcher Thornton, Max Wechter and Jecardi Sykes. Hair is by Guido Palau and makeup by Pat McGrath.