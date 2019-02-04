Shopbop, the global online retail destination, has spring fever.

On Tuesday, it will launch a video-first campaign entitled “Spring Starts Now.”

The video features musician and style influencer Patricia Manfield, artist Arlissa and model India Graham. The campaign speaks to the season’s spirit of renewal and that spring is a time to shake off one’s layers, reenergize one’s wardrobe and wear the brightest colors, prints and patterns.

The video was directed by Sam Kristofski. Niko Margaros did the still photography.

“The campaign captures that undeniable excitement you get when it’s time to shed your cold-weather clothes and break out all of spring’s mood-lifting designs,” said Shira Suveyke, Shopbop brand president.

The video-first campaign will have photo and video content, spanning all digital channels, and is hosted across desktop, tablet, direct mail and mobile.

Shopbop is part of the Amazon.com group of companies.