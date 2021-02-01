LE STYLE FRANÇAIS: Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, actor and filmmaker Roschdy Zem and rapper Ichon will grace the three covers of GQ France’s February edition.

The men have been handpicked as embodiments of French style for the issue, which marks a new design and focus for the publication that’s been helmed since last summer by editor in chief Olivier Lalanne.

“Rethinking and reformulating GQ at a time when the codes of masculinity and virility are being put into question more than ever before is an exciting challenge,” said Lalanne. “During this evolution of representation and identity, we hope to use GQ’s influence as a trusted friend, to both accompany and inspire our readers with in-depth reporting on key cultural and social topics, cutting-edge visual content and the need-to-know trends, insights and innovations.”

GQ France’s new print issue’s design is billed to be more stripped-back with a bolder typeface that was created by Studio Lenthal.

The monthly magazine owned by Condé Nast features three sections: “Avant-textes,” including miniseries, a how-to guide and profile interview related to culture; the main section with features; and “après-textes” on trends and innovations linked to fashion, style, wellness, beauty and tech — among other subjects.

GQ France’s February issue will hit newsstands on Feb. 2.

In August 2020, GQ’s Change Is Good manifesto was launched by the brand’s 21 editions, and focused on the idea that change is necessary for a better future.

