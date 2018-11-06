A NEW ITALIAN VANITY FAIR: Simone Marchetti has been named editor in chief of Vanity Fair Italia.

The fashion critic will take on the post in December, replacing former editor in chief Daniela Hamaui, who had joined the publication in May 2017.

The appointment was revealed by Condé Nast Italia chief executive officer Fedele Usai, who said “Simone [Marchetti] has the talent, the competence, the curiosity and the boldness required to lead a brand such as Vanity Fair.”

“The business of publishing needs project creation and courage, values which are ingrained in the DNA of Condé Nast,” Usai added while thanking Hamaui for her work over the past year and a half. Hamaui will continue to collaborate with the title as a contributor.

Born in 1973, Marchetti started his career in fashion journalism as a contributor to Donna Moderna and Casa Amica, two titles under the umbrella of publishing house Mondadori. In 2006 he entered L’Espresso Group working to the launch of the now-defunct monthly magazine Velvet and in 2009 moved on to help launch the first section dedicated to fashion on newspaper La Repubblica’s web site, for which he served as fashion critic. Most recently he appeared on Italian digital satellite television platform Sky Italia hosting the program “Mix & Match,” dedicated to fashion styling and developed in partnership with Yoox. Marchetti joined the digital movement early on, and he counts 105,000 Instagram followers at press time.

Vanity Fair Italia was established in 2003 as the first international non-English language edition of the title. The Italian magazine is the only weekly version published worldwide.