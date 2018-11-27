Hedi Slimane is putting his velvety black-and-white photography into motion. The designer and creative director of Celine shot the still images used in an animated video for the brand’s summer 2019 men’s campaign.

The film, which went live on Tuesday, features key looks from Slimane’s first men’s collection that was presented in Paris in September. The pieces, which the designer shot in London in October, are interspersed throughout the approximately three-minute video with images of old-fashioned tape recorders and televisions with static on the screens.

In the background is the song “Polaroïd/Roman/Photo,” which was originally released in 1985 by the French synth-pop duo Ruth. The song was chosen because it is “emblematic” of the Des Jeunes Gens Modernes movement, which also provided the inspiration for the collection, the company said.

The line will be available in stores in February.