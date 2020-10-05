Consisting of five categories, including executive, designer, retailer, influencer and supply chain, this year’s Rivet 50 was compiled from nominations and votes submitted by members of the denim industry cast online. The list features sustainable fashion designers, independent retailers, Made in the U.S. entrepreneurs and philanthropic business leaders.

Honorees of the list include Katy Al-Rubeyi, Story Mfg. cofounder; James Bartle, Outland Denim founder and chief executive officer; Amy Leverton, Denim Dudes founder; designer Maurice Malone; Ida Peterson, Browns buying director; Tony Tonnaer, founder and ceo of Kings of Indigo; Renzo Rosso, OTB Group founder and president, and more.

“Though we remain socially distant, we hope the launch of the 2020 Rivet 50 offers the denim industry the opportunity to come together, spark online conversations and create the future,” said Angela Velasquez, executive editor at Rivet.

Rivet 50 is now in its third year and aims to serve to show how far the denim industry has come in innovation, sustainability and creativity. Notably, this year the list also takes note of those who have taken important measures to support coronavirus relief efforts by donating product and funds and pivoting operations to manufacture PPE.

“Despite the troubles our industry is facing this year, the denim community continues to innovate and keep its promises to sustainability during these challenging times,” said Edward Hertzman, founder and president of Sourcing Journal, which operates Rivet. “Colleagues, peers and even competitors come together each year for the Rivet 50 to honor those individuals leading the industry forward during this transformative time. The Rivet 50 is a celebration and acknowledgment that not only Rivet awards but also that the collective industry awards to its deserving peers.”

