EXCLUSIVE: Stacy Martin Breaks Out Disco Moves in Louis Vuitton’s Holiday 2021 Campaign

RUNNING FREE: Stacy Martin busting a dance move to Candi Staton’s disco classic “Young Hearts Run Free” is among the highlights of Louis Vuitton’s 2021 holiday campaign, which seeks to capture the insouciance of youth.

Directed by Augustus Punch, the collective formed by Diesel Schwarze and Alexandra Bolton, with creative direction by Roman Coppola, the short film follows the Franco-British actress as she explores a fictional “Holiday House” filled with whimsical sights, from a trunk transformed into a doll’s house populated by tiny humans gathered around a Christmas tree, to a festive dance floor.

Children playing inside Vuitton suitcases are transported to a snowy Alpine landscape, while Martin, dressed in a silver sequined skirt and chain-trimmed vest, walks through a blue-curtained room where people — and Vuitton handbags — float on fluffy artificial clouds.

“We hope the viewer experiences our vision, and the spirit in which it was made, which is coming together with friends and family, the delight of gifting, appreciating beautifully crafted designs, and that sense of magic that we all love about the holidays,” Coppola said in a statement.

The campaign will be revealed on Nov. 20 across Vuitton’s social channels. The French luxury brand’s holiday windows will feature a multicolored light show, rendered through monogram flowers made of LED lights.

A still from the Louis Vuitton holiday 2021 campaign. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

