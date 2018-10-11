Stadium Goods is building out its content team.

The streetwear and sneaker resale store and e-commerce site has brought on Jack Erwin, formerly the general manager of content at Complex, to be its vice president of content and communications. Erwin will be tasked with increasing the quantity and diversity of Stadium Goods content.

“There’s already a lot of fantastic content that Stadium Goods is doing — from the YouTube channel to the blog on the site — but we feel like there’s a tremendous amount of stories to be told about sneakers and sneaker culture, and given Stadium Goods’ history and foundation in the space, we’re well equipped to tell those stories,” Erwin said.

Stadium Goods creates live broadcasts for Facebook Live and Instagram Live along with short-form Snapchat and Instagram Stories. It also operates a blog called “The Journal,” but Erwin said there are no plans to create a stand-alone vertical for content.

“These days content is consumed in a variety of different ways on a variety of different platforms, and its best to ‘fish where the fish are,’” Erwin said. “We plan to develop a robust slate of content across a variety of platforms, including ones we’re not currently active on, with content tailored specifically for those places.”

At WWD’s Digital Forum, Stadium Goods’ cofounder John McPheters outlined how content helped the company push through difficult times.

“Content is extremely important to retail. Customer inclusion is at the forefront of everything we do. The more we understood what our customers wanted and how to reach them where they are, the better we were able to serve their interests,” McPheters said. “People shop with Stadium Goods because they’re passionate about sneakers, and they want their sneakers to tell a story about who they are. Ultimately that’s what we’d like to do with our content: tell stories about sneakers and the people who love them.”

Stadium Goods also works with Alibaba’s Tmall and partners with Mandarin speakers to create content for that market, which includes live broadcast events every week along with special sales days including Singles’ Day, short-form video on Weibo, longer videos on Tmall and specialty video for niche audiences. There’s also been a focus on gamification, couponing and giveaways.

“The way that content is consumed in China is incredibly different than the U.S. We’re making content for China, with Mandarin speakers, but we think of our content holistically, so the staff isn’t separate,” McPheters said.