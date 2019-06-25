Stefano Tonchi is out at W magazine, which has just been sold to Surface Magazine.

The longtime editor of the oversized fashion glossy, who has been at the title for almost a decade, has decided to leave after it was acquired by Surface, as reported by WWD. Tonchi wrote in a statement to WWD that he was “incredibly grateful to my team, my W family, who have been instrumental to the magazine’s success.”

“My top priority in the last year has been to ensure that W finds a new home and carries its legacy into the future, and that every effort is made to protect my staff’s job security,” Tonchi added. “I worked very hard to bring in and meet every prospective buyer. In my view, what is required is a larger vision, a proven track record, international experience, a robust business model with multiple revenue streams, and an ability to anticipate market trends, and ultimately, to innovate.”

As first reported by WWD, Tonchi wasn’t keen on the deal with Surface, after WWD reported on the history of Surface and its chief executive officer Marc Lotenberg.