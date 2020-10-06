Stella Bugbee is leaving the The Cut after nine years, but not New York Magazine.

In a post published on the site, it was revealed that she is stepping down from The Cut, the fashion vertical of New York Magazine, to become editor-at-large at the latter. In her new role, she will focus on journalism projects that span both print and digital; develop a new podcast, and work with editor-in-chief David Haskell on shaping editorial strategy decisions, especially to support digital subscription business.

She isn’t cutting all ties with The Cut, though, as she will continue to serve as an executive producer of its podcast and will also pen a regular column about culture, fashion, and politics.

“This is a decision I’ve been mulling for a while, even before the pandemic. It was something that I thought about long and hard, discussed with David for months, and ultimately decided on doing now. It’s been a very challenging year for everybody but as we settle into a ‘new normal’ way of working, it seems like the right time to think about the future,” she said in a memo to staffers.

Haskell said: “[The Cut] grew into something gorgeous, playful, inexhaustible, significant. It took risks and evolved and constantly found new forms of expression—while at the same time always refining, sculpting and strengthening its identity. It became a phenomenal success.”

According to a statement, Bugbee will work with executive editor Melissa Dahl and The Cut’s senior editors to continue running the site until a new editor is hired.