×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: August 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Top Earning Fashion CEOs of 2021

Business

Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Q4, Year

Business

Stellene Volandes on the Importance of a Well-placed Question Mark

Media People: Stellene Volandes on the Importance of a Well-placed Question Mark

The editor in chief of Town & Country leads the 176-year-old magazine with a gimlet eye toward the excesses of the rich and famous.

Stellene Volandes leads the 176-year-old Town
Stellene Volandes in her office at Hearst Tower. Emilio Madrid/Courtesy Town & Country

For Stellene Volandes, the editor in chief of Town & Country — the 176-year-old (this October) glossy that chronicles the high life and, occasionally, the moral failings of the great and good — the pandemic offered few silver linings.

An avowed Broadway fan, Broadway was dark. A voracious traveler with a large extended family in Greece, flights were grounded, with family time relegated to Zoom. A jewelry expert who has authored an anthropological tome on the art form, there were — at least early in the pandemic — exactly zero occasions to don her Verdura.

As restrictions have eased, Volandes’ enviable magazine-editor’s life — as chronicled on Instagram for her 88,000-plus followers — has a distinct YOLO bent. Some highlights: an anniversary dinner for “Lucky Chow” co-host and T&C contributor William Li and James Oates in Umbria; a Greek National Opera performance of “Tosca” at the ancient theater of Herodion at the Acropolis; a peek at Francesca Amfitheatrof’s new high-jewelry collection for Louis Vuitton in Marrakech; at Yves Saint Laurent’s Villa Oasis, also in Marrakech; Paris Couture Week, where she also took in the Paris Opera Ballet’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” and dined at Le Voltaire; a preview of Christie’s Paris Givenchy auction; visiting the White House as President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden welcomed Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis. And that’s only since May.

Related Galleries

“I was anxious to return to the dance,” says Volandes. “And I am back at the dance. In heels and jewelry.”

Volandes, 51, who was elevated to the top of the masthead of the Hearst-owned Town & Country in 2016, is not simply putting together a luxury magazine. She’s a living, breathing version of it. She can tell you which Broadway shows to see, where all of the best — and most exclusive — restaurants are, from New York to the tiniest village in Greece. She can advise you on which handbag will still be au courant in a decade. And she can (and does in the pages of the magazine) hold forth on the legacy of the world’s most famous green diamond (and no, it’s not on Jennifer Lopez’s ring finger).

“She really lives the life of the magazine,” says her friend Hanya Yanagihara, the author and editor in chief of T Magazine. “She really knows her reader. She loves being an editor in chief, which sounds obvious, but I think some people actually really like it more than others. And she really finds a lot of joy doing it.”

Michelle Yeoh, star of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' on the September cover of Town & Country.
Actress Michelle Yeoh covers the September issue of Town & Country. Ruven Afanador/Courtesy Town & Country

Once the coffee table accoutrement of Mayflower blue-bloods, Volandes’ Town & Country is a carefully curated lifestyle magazine about the best of everything (fashion, beauty, travel, food) that also chronicles new money and old-world society with a winking eye and a deftly deployed headline. Which means you are as likely to find stories about $6,000 handbags and Golconda diamonds as you are about an internecine squabble between denizens of Laguna Beach over a nine-foot, $1 million backyard Dale Chihuly sculpture and the new rules of college admissions, where “the merely rich and only sort of powerful attempt to secure Ivy League admission spots without the old bag of tricks,” as the display copy on a society story from the May issue teases.

“We cover the world of our readers, but we also cover our readers,” Volandes explains. “We cover wealth as a journalistic subject. What are the responsibilities of [wealth]? We have a whole issue dedicated to philanthropy. What are the absurdities of wealth?”

The latter are what Volandes calls “the crazy money stories.”

“Stellene brings an intellectual heft and skepticism to society [coverage],” says Kate Lewis, chief content officer for Hearst Magazines. “And she’s the deftest headline and display writer in the business.”

That gimlet eye, says Volandes, is perfectly on brand.

“There’s a 1961 cover and it is [a photo] of the writer Cleveland Amory smoking a cigarette. And the only cover line is: Society. Question mark. And the thing that some people still do not understand about T&C is the question mark. But that question mark is at the core of every single thing we do,” she says.

One thing there is little question about is the survival of the brand in all of its in-real-life glory. In an era of dwindling print publications many Hearst titles, including Town & Country, have had their print issues downsized. But the company is fully committed to maintaining a print product.

“We are pretty bullish on print,” says Lewis. “We are privileged to create a product in this media landscape that consumers want to have in their hands. Like a lot of fashion brands, photography is 50 percent of the story. And that representation really thrives on a big, lovely, beautifully printed sheet of paper. And so to me, it feels foundational to the brand.”

The magazine publishes nine times each year and also hosts several signature events, including its annual Philanthropy Summit, which will return to the in-person format this fall. Town & Country has seen its print and digital revenue rebound after the industry-wide decline in advertising at the outset of the pandemic. In June, the magazine’s site notched more than 13 million unique users, a 14 percent year-over-year increase. (Print circulation is tiny by comparison — 443,075 as of June 2021, according to the Alliance for Audited Media.) Video has grown 31 percent and e-commerce, which has become increasingly critical for legacy media brands, was up 54 percent year-over-year. Top e-commerce earners were stories about luxury bedding and high-end mail-order butchers.

Volandes’ entrée into the world of magazines came when she landed a job as an assistant to Richard David Story, an early mentor, and Michael Boodro at Vogue. She took a detour to earn a master’s degree in English and comparative literature from Columbia and then taught English for two and a half years at LaGuardia High School. When she decided she wanted to return to publishing, Story, by then at Departures, gave her a job. When eventually the Departures’ jewelry editor was retiring, Story tapped Volandes to succeed her. “He said, ‘I think you should cover the jewelry market. You wear a lot of it. You have this whole Greek thing,’” she recalls.

She worked her way up the ladder at Departures, becoming style editor in 2007. She left in 2011 to become jewelry and accessories director for Town & Country; the following year she was promoted to style director. When then-T&C editor in chief Jay Fielden was tapped in 2016 to run Hearst-owned Esquire, Volandes was the obvious candidate to succeed him.

Much has changed in the industry; budgets and staffs have been curtailed, expense accounts aren’t quite as lavish and social media has made would-be whistleblowers of the industry’s armies of low-paid assistants. The economics and challenges of the business in the post-digital, social-media-fueled era means “you have to hustle a bit more to make things happen,” concedes Volandes. At the same time, the new reality has engendered a comity that was in short supply during the hyper competitive heyday of the glossies.

“When I was growing up in the industry, editors at other magazines did not speak to each other,” she says. “You would sit next to people at shows or see people at appointments, and you would just stare straight ahead. Now we’re all rooting for each other. And many of us are close friends. And if there’s a great cover — from inside the building, or outside the building — I post in on my Instagram. Because whenever and whoever is making that magazine magic, it’s inspiring me.”

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Hot Summer Bags

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Town & Country's Stellene Volandes on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad