Steven Waldberg, executive vice president, global consumer engagement at Calvin Klein Inc., has left the company.

He joined the firm in January 2019, having previously been senior director of global communications at Bulgari. Before that, he was vice president, integrated consumer communications at Maybelline New York.

A Calvin Klein spokeswoman confirmed his departure. Waldberg declined comment.

On his Instagram account, Waldberg wrote under an image of plus-size indie rapper Chika in Calvin Klein underwear: “Farewell Calvin Klein! What an honor to have been able to touch this global iconic brand which for decades has helped shape culture, constantly breaking boundaries. I take with me many proud moments and the privilege of having worked with super talented people on this journey.”

Waldberg was responsible for marketing, public relations, communications, social and corporate social responsibility at Klein. When he joined, he had taken over some duties previously handled by Rod Manley who joined Burberry as chief marketing officer. Waldberg also took over some responsibilities at that time from Michael DeLellis, former executive vice president of integrated global marketing, who moved into the role of executive vice president, strategic marketing initiatives and transformation at Calvin Klein.

The communications team, as well as the marketing leads, reported to Waldberg. His departure is said to be part of a workforce reduction at Calvin Klein.

