Stuart Emmrich and Sally Singer were once viewed as rivals at The New York Times when he ran the Styles desk and she was in charge of T: The New York Times Style Magazine for a two-year stint.

Now, their paths have crossed once again — at least as one heads into and the other heads out of the revolving door at Vogue’s offices at One World Trade. Emmrich has been unveiled as the new editor of Vogue.com, partially taking over the responsibilities of Singer, who is stepping down as creative digital director to pursue other opportunities.

Emmrich, who begins his new role this week, comes from The Los Angeles Times, where he was assistant managing editor for just under a year, overseeing lifestyle coverage until October.

He resigned from that position in September, telling WWD at the time that the cross-country commute was too difficult and that he could not move to the West Coast full-time.

Before he sampled California living, Emmrich spent 16 years at The New York Times, seven of those as Styles editor, becoming an editor at large in 2017.

In a statement, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, to whom Emmrich will directly report, said not only will he bring with him a strong journalistic background but a “discerning understanding of the current news climate and a talent for finding new voices.”

At the same time, Vogue confirmed that Singer is departing after close to two decades, including the two-year break in between when she oversaw T. In a staff memo, Wintour revealed that this is something the two had been discussing for months.

“She’s ready for a change, and as sad as I am as a colleague and as a friend to lose her, I am so excited to see what she does next. She is nothing less than a creative force and her contributions to the world of Vogue — print, digital, video and everything else — have been immeasurable,” Wintour added.

Singer, who was at one point viewed as a possible successor to Wintour, initially joined the glossy publication as fashion news director, eventually overseeing both fashion news coverage and feature stories as fashion-features news director.

After 11 years, however, she jumped ship to become editor in chief of T, attempting to make the newspaper supplement about more than just fashion, travel or home interiors — all the subjects that drive advertising into the title. She left after a rocky two years to rejoin Vogue.

Since her return, she has had creative oversight of digital and some special projects, while for the past three and a half years, Anna-Lisa Yabsley has been digital director of Vogue.com.

Yabsley will to remain in that position and in his newly created role of editor, Emmrich will oversee all of Vogue’s digital content.

“Vogue is already the dominant global brand in fashion and lifestyle coverage and I look forward to building on that strength and making the web site an essential daily read for our ever-increasing audience,” said Emmrich in a statement.

Vogue.com claims to have an average U.S. audience of 13.5 million visitors monthly, and exponentially more global visitors.

