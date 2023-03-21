Zegna Taps Kieran Culkin as Global Triple Stitch Brand Ambassador

MILAN — Who more than a billionaire boy vying for prominence within his family company could be seen wearing Zegna’s Triple Stitch sneakers which, the company admits, exude “success and leadership”?

The Italian company has tapped “Succession” star Kieran Culkin, who plays the role of the irreverent and spoiled heir Roman Roy in the hit HBO series, as its global Triple Stitch ambassador.

The 40-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actor appears in campaign imagery shot against New York views inside a skyscraper’s condo or board meeting room that easily recalls the Waystar Royco tower where his “Succession” character’s family media conglomerate is headquartered.

Kieran Culkin stars in the Zegna Triple Stitch ad campaign Courtesy of Zegna

Wearing tonal looks characterized by shirt jackets and pants in ivory white, rust and dark blue, Culkin matches them with different Triple Stitch sneakers in coordinating colors.

Since artistic director Alessandro Sartori introduced them in 2020, the casual shoes have become a blueprint for Zegna’s understated and soft-spoken luxury, with their minimal design, contrasting laces and lightweight flexible sole.

Attending the New York premiere of “Succession” on Monday, Culkin donned a midnight-blue tuxedo blazer paired with a black turtleneck and pants accessorized with an all-black version of the Triple Stitch shoes.

The series’ fourth season will premiere Sunday in the U.S.

Kieran Culkin attending the Succession premiere in New York in a total Zegna look and the brand’s Triple Stitch sneakers. Courtesy of Zegna

Becoming a Zegna ambassador, Culkin joins the brand’s 232 Community, named after the road crossing the Oasi Zegna headquarters in Trivero, a 90-minute drive from Milan. It includes musician Marracash, actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright, artist and choreographer Yagamoto, as well as soccer coach José Mourinho.