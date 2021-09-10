Skip to main content
Susan Plagemann Leaves Condé Nast

She has been at the company for 11 years, most recently as chief business officer of its style division.

Condé Nast
Condé Nast Curtesy Photo

Susan Plagemann has exited Condé Nast, WWD has learned.

The chief business officer for its style division let her team know in a memo, stating that after 11 years she has decided to “pursue other interests.”

It has been a great privilege to work with all of you. Know that I am so proud, as you must be too, of all that has been accomplished,” she wrote in the note. “As I transition the business with Pam [Drucker Mann, chief revenue officer], know that I will always cheer you on and wish you and CN, continued success.  Thank you for all of your hard work, perseverance, and being the incredible team that you are.”

Plagemann joined the publisher in 2009 as the publisher of Vogue and was in 2018 appointed chief business officer of the company’s style division, with oversight of fashion and beauty business revenue at Vogue, GQ, Allure, Glamour and W until the latter was sold.

Prior to Condé, she was publisher of Marie Claire for four years and also did a stint as the publisher of Cosmopolitan.

In December 2020, The New York Times reported that Plagemann, who is white, was critical of Vanity Fair’s covers, with two people citing that she said the magazine should feature “more people who look like us.” A company spokesperson denied this to The Times. Since joining Vanity Fair, editor in chief Radhika Jones has been striving to make the magazine more diverse.

