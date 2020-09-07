After 23 years at French Elle, Sylvia Jorif has a new home.

The fashion reporter has been named features editor of Vogue Paris, reporting to editor in chief Emmanuelle Alt. She started last week.

“I am delighted to welcome Sylvia Jorif to the editorial staff of Vogue Paris. Her experiences in the women’s magazine industry and her keen sense of fashion will undoubtedly enhance the editorial content Vogue Paris,” Alt said in a statement.

Jorif had been at Elle since 1997, most recently as fashion features editor.

“I am very honored and very moved to join Vogue Paris. What a beautiful magazine, passionate and intense. It possesses and perpetuates a great history of fashion. It contains and reveals glorious images,” Jorif said in a message posted on Instagram.

Her arrival at Vogue Paris follows the nomination in July of Olivier Lalanne as editor in chief of the French edition of GQ magazine, succeeding Béline Dolat.

Lalanne left his post as deputy editor at Vogue Paris to take on the post, although he remains editor in chief of Vogue Hommes and heads a newly created men’s division at parent company Condé Nast, charged with growing the group’s male readership.