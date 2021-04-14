LEADING MAN: Tahar Rahim has a new role: the French actor stars in the advertising campaign for Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour Street Diver watch.

Rahim teased the partnership when he sported the watch for his recent appearances at the Golden Globes and the British Academy Film Awards. In both instances, he wore a Tambour Street Diver in Skyline Blue — the same model he sports in the campaign.

The award-winning star of “A Prophet” and the upcoming miniseries “The Serpent” was nominated in the category of Best Leading Actor at the BAFTAs for his part in “The Mauritanian.”

Joining him in the campaign, photographed by Mario Sorrenti, is another new Vuitton brand ambassador, South Korean actor Lee Min-ho, and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, who has starred in several ads for the brand, including one for its Tambour Horizon smartwatch in 2019.

Lee wears the Neon Black variation of the Tambour Street Diver, while Turner appears with the white and navy blue version.

A sportier version of the original Tambour watch, introduced in 2002, the timepiece takes its cue from diving watches. It’s water-resistant up to 100 meters and features Super-LumiNova photoluminescent markings on the dial and bezel.

The watch was introduced at the Watches and Wonders fair in Geneva last week. The campaign will break in the April 2021 issues of magazines worldwide.

