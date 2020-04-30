Tang Shuang, the influential fashion critic and deputy publisher at Vogue China has resigned and will leave the company in early June, WWD can exclusively reveal.

Disagreements over the newly-launched Vogue Business in China, which is published on WeChat and had acquired her much-followed personal account and rebranded it into the trade title’s presence, appears to have played a part.

“After much deliberation, I felt that there was a slight gap between my personal style and the company and I decided to focus on my career and other interests,” she told WWD. “I am very grateful for the company’s sincere invitation, and I have benefited a lot in less than a year. I wish Condé Nast China every success on the road to change and innovation in the future.”

Instead of starting a WeChat channel from scratch, Vogue Business in China launched last December by buying Tang’s account called Quanzi, meaning inner circle in Chinese. At the time, it had around 60,000 subscribers.

Condé Nast China had not responded to request for comment at the time of publication.

An authoritative voice in the Chinese fashion industry, Tang is credited with the launch of Xiamen Fashion Week in 2015, after one of the articles she penned as a fashion columnist to the New York Times Chinese edition caught the eye of the Xiamen government. She has served as the editor-in-chief of Instyle China and also in multiple positions in the Modern Media’s portfolio: The Outlook, Modern Weekly and Numéro China, and at select shop The Backroom in Shanghai.

Her departure leaves both deputy publisher positions open at Vogue China as the title’s other deputy publisher was transferred to GQ China earlier this year. Tang had been in charge of the integrated marketing creative business across Vogue China’s print and digital platforms, joining the Condé Nast China title last August.

Condé Nast China has seen multiple shakeups in recent months. Earlier this month, Vogue China’s fashion director Candy Lee resigned to pursue other opportunities. In January, GQ China’s fashion director Anson Chen resigned and in February, Ming Zeng, editorial director of GQ China, left the Condé Nast publication, one week after its deputy editor Tao He, who was charged by his team members of professional misconduct, including fabricating facts, plagiarism and sexual harassment of female team members.

Last year, Paco Tang, the company’s group publisher, was the subject of an anonymous e-mail sent to Condé Nast China staff, and the Chinese heads of luxury brands, alleging kickbacks and embezzlement. At the time, Condé Nast China issued a statement dismissing corruption allegations against Tang.

