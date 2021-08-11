Paco Tang, best known for his stint as group publisher of Condé Nast China, is joining Tatler Shangliu as its managing director, effective Sept. 1.

Tang succeeds Qing Shen, who is to step down on Aug. 31 “due to personal reasons,” Tatler Asia Group said in a statement.

In tandem with the management change, Tatler Asia announced a partnership with West Village (Beijing) Culture Media, a new publishing house founded by Tang and his partner Fan Li, ex-marketing director of Mini China.

Financial details were not disclosed.

“Ownership of the Tatler Shangliu brand remains in the hands of the Lamunière family,” the statement said. “Paco Tang and West Village (Beijing) Culture Media will be driving the operations in China. Strategic and financial decisions will continue to be made collaboratively between both parties.”

(Tatler Shangliu is the name of the magazine in China, as government policy in China forbids the use of the word China for media companies and publications, unless it is back by the government.)

Tang is a publishing wunderkind in Asia. He was promoted to become the first group publisher of Condé Nast China in 2018 after a successful run at GQ China and Condé Nast Traveller China. Under his leadership, GQ China became the fastest-growing title in the group, also developing an immensely popular WeChat channel GQ Lab.

He exited Condé Nast China at the end of 2020 amid an anonymous complaint that was deflected by the publisher, and his non-compete recently expired. Earlier this month, Tang’s firm, also known as Xicun Media, said it would launch a Chinese edition of LGBTQ title Attitude Magazine.

Commenting on Tang’s arrival, Tatler Asia chief executive Michel Lamunière said “Paco and his team will bring the necessary understanding of the market and capabilities to accelerate our growth and make Tatler a leading luxury media brand in China.”

He touted Tang’s “proven track record driving digital transformation and developing a powerful media brand.”

Lamunière also thanked Qing for her accomplishments. “Through her hard work and dedication and through key initiatives such as Pride of China, the Tatler Ball, Asia’s Chaplin Awards and Gen.T, she has helped to elevate and strengthen the Tatler brand in China,” he added.

Lamunière took over Tatler Asia in 2016 and made it younger and more inclusive, also recruiting marquee talents like Joe Zee as Tatler Asia’s global artistic director. Previously, Zee was editor in chief of Yahoo Style and Elle U.S.

Earlier this week, Tatler Asia went live with a dynamic new website that unites all markets under one domain and adds a multi-lingual toggle to the experience.

