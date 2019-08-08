Instead of adding up the social media reach of potential models for its fall campaign and hiring accordingly, Tatras cast a team culled from the established and the latest and greatest.

Based in Japan and distributed via Milan, the luxury outerwear brand decided on a mélange of talent to spotlight including Duckie Thot, stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Gogol Bordello’s frontman Eugene Hutz, rapper Marty Baller, Ella Richards and Caleb Altice. Photographer Francesco Carrozzini shot this season’s lineup in New York, where he is now based. In addition to his own ability, he brought a certain amount of fashion cred to the project as the son of the late Franca Sozzani. (He is also married to Bee Shaffer, daughter of Anna Wintour.)

Richards has her own lineage as the daughter of Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg. With the campaign shoot finished, Richards was enjoying some sun and fun in Greece earlier this week with Talita von Furstenberg and Princess Olympia of Greece. The 18-year-old Altice hails from Atlanta, and has hit the runways for Hermès, Balmain and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White.

Cerf de Dudzeele she was swayed by Kelly Cutrone, whose company People’s Revolution handled production. The model-stylist said of the New York shoot, “It was a very nice atmosphere. The Japanese people are so nice. It was very easy, not 50 people — perfect, simple. I don’t think you always need to have 1,000 people on a shoot. When I worked with [Richard] Avedon, it was more like six or eight. With [Irving] Penn it was the same. It was simple. Now it’s like a big production. For what? I don’t know.”

With six stand-alone boutiques in Japan, a flagship on Via della Spiga in Milan and distribution in 350 boutiques globally, the campaign aims to introduce Tatras to a wider spectrum. The new campaign will be seen in various Japanese and Italian fashion magazines over the next few weeks, and there will be an outdoor billboard in Milan.

Cutrone was direct about her m.o. “I am tired of the ridiculous misuse of the term ‘iInfluencer.’ Tell me, how do young influencers in the fashion world come from Milwaukee? I thought it was time to feature true influencers, so we put together a dream team in front of and behind the camera.”

The shoot was styled by Joanne Blades, with hair done by Ward and makeup by Kabuki.

Widely recognized for her work with Rihanna’s Fenty label, Thot also appears in Vivienne Westwood’s new campaign. Cerf de Dudzeele’s recent work includes styling Moschino’s resort show, and shooting Amanda Harlech, Claudia Schiffer, Elodie Boucher and Amanda Sanchez in Chanel for Vogue.

As for writing a book, she said, “It will not be one book. It will be three books at least because it is a lot of material. To tell you the truth, just the idea of going over all this — ewww-ahhh. It would be such a good souvenir. Every time I look at an old picture, I remember everything,” Cerf de Dudzeele said with a laugh. “I mean I should do it but for the moment I am not doing it.”

While she has spoken with a publisher, Cerf de Dudzeele is focused more on styling duties including advertising campaigns. “I just do what I like to do. For the moment, I am not doing another cover or another sitting for the magazines, because I have done that,” she said, “If a magazine asks you to do a story, the first thing that arrives is a list of the advertisers. It has always been like this, but now it’s…,” Cerf de Dudzeele said. “People just put the fifth look from Chanel on the girl, or the sixth look from Laurent. It’s not what I love to do. I always like to mix my own salad and do my own style. I have never been one to take one look from the runway and throw it on the girl, because anyone can do this.”