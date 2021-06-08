Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, looked to Condé Nast once again when it came to filling its main fashion role.

The social media platform has tapped Rajni Jacques, most recently fashion director at Condé Nast brands Teen Vogue and Allure, as head of fashion and beauty partnerships. Jacques, who has also worked in the fashion departments of an array of other titles including InStyle, Glamour, Nylon, The Fader, Vibe and Honey, will be based in New York and will report to John Imah, head of brand and games partnerships.

The last person in the Snap role was former Vogue accessories editor Selby Drummond, who departed in October to become chief brand officer at Bumble. Prior to that, Drummond took a sabbatical to work on Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign.

In her new role, Rajni will help Snap’s fashion partners build their presence on Snapchat and innovate with new opportunities, including AR, bitmoji, content and more.

Its AR features include new gesture recognition capabilities that allow users to signal to the camera with their hands when they want to check out a bag so they can see how it physically looks on their body. It has been used by a number of luxe brands such as Prada for its marquee Galleria bags.

Farfetch, meanwhile, has been using Snapchat’s new voice-enabled controls for AR try-ons where users can virtually try on Off-White’s Melange Tomboy Jacket or Maize & Camou Windbreakers.