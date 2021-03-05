Teen Vogue has looked to the political world for its new top editor.

The Condé Nast brand just named Alexi McCammond, most recently a political reporter at Axios, its new editor in chief, taking the reins from Lindsay Peoples Wagner, who left to take the top job at The Cut. McCammond begins her new role on March 24.

“Her interest in fashion, wellness and important issues in the lives of the Teen Vogue audience and broad knowledge of business leaders, elected officials, influencers, photographers and filmmakers is unrivaled, and I’m so very pleased that she will be bringing her expertise and talents to our team,” said Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer of Condé Nast.

During her time at Axios, McCammond was the leading 2020 reporter covering Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. She also shared her reporting on NBC and MSNBC as a contributor, and sat down with elected officials for “Axios on HBO.” In addition, McCammond has experience working at fashion and lifestyle media brands, having begun her career as a freelancer for Cosmopolitan and later as a news editor for Bustle during the 2016 election.

Last month, her name made it into headlines as opposed to bylines when it was revealed that her boyfriend, TJ Ducklo, then a White House deputy press secretary, resigned after it emerged he threatened to “ destroy” a Politico reporter who inquired about his relationship with McCammond, in addition to other derogatory remarks. Before the Politico story ran, People interviewed the couple for a feature titled “Reporter Forgoes Covering President as Romance Blossoms With Biden Aide Battling Cancer: ‘Didn’t Think Twice.’” It reported that she had requested to be taken off the Biden beat and was reassigned to cover progressive lawmakers in Congress and progressives across the U.S., as well as Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Teen Vogue is the place where the next generation of our culture’s biggest influencers want to be,” said McCammond of her new role at the digital-only publication. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to build a unique community of ambitious, curious and fashion-forward young leaders and help lift their voices so they can become our next great leaders, thinkers and artists.”

Teen Vogue claims to have 10.8 million unique views in January. It ceased print operations in 2017.