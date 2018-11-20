Prabal Gurung has been added to the lineup for the annual Teen Vogue Summit, which takes place in Los Angeles on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The designer will participate in Saturday’s closing keynote session, in conversation with newly appointed Teen Vogue editor in chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner.

“I’m really excited to talk to Prabal at the summit because he has been so instrumental in making changes in the industry. From inclusivity in his model castings to sizing to speaking up on key issues in politics, he is someone who I admire both personally and professionally,” Peoples Wagner said.

“My work has always been about there being more to fashion than just the clothes and finding meaning in the things I do as a creative, so to host a designer at my first Teen Vogue Summit who has made his mark on the industry bigger than just the clothes he creates is a dream come true. He has continuously been a trailblazer in the industry and has spoken up on issues even when he was the only one. A lot of our readers are coming to the Summit to not only be inspired but to be encouraged and supported in trying to follow their dreams, and there’s no better visionary than Prabal,” she said.

Other new additions to the speaker list include Rosario Dawson (Studio One Eighty Nine cofounder and co-creative director) and Lana Condor (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” actress), who will join summit host Storm Reid for a discussion on the rise of women of color in Hollywood.

Previously announced speakers include Serena Williams, who will be interviewed in a keynote discussion by 11-year-old activist Naomi Wadler. Also appearing will be model Cara Delevingne, who will join Puma to celebrate Teen Vogue’s 2018 class of 21 Under 21 with the four honorees featured in the new season of the “Do You” docu-series.

“I think it is important for young people to inspire young people. And for Teen Vogue’s readers to be encouraged and motivated by what they have seen these girls do. Anything is possible if you put your mind to it,” Delevingne said.

Other confirmed participants include Ibtihaj Muhammad, Eva Longoria and Terry Crews; plus Luna Blaise (of ABC’s “Fresh Off The Boat” and NBC’s “Manifest”) and Vanessa Morgan (The CW’s “Riverdale”) who will discuss the challenges and opportunities of being young actors in breakout shows that are affecting pop culture in real time.