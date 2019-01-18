The Artists Den is expanding its executive ranks as it looks to relaunch after a recent hiatus.

The live music TV show, billed as “Live from the Artists Den” and syndicated by PBS, is bringing on Amber Mundinger as its new chief operations officer and head of strategic partnerships, both new roles at the company.

Mundinger most recently worked as the first head of live media and strategic partnerships at Rolling Stone, a post created after Penske Media Corp. early last year acquired a controlling stake in the storied music and culture magazine and undertook a relaunch. Before that, she spent several years leading new ventures, summits and events for WWD and other brands under the Fairchild Fashion banner (also owned by PMC), and earlier in her career worked on partnerships for charitable and sports organizations and even the City of Orlando.

“Amber brings unique industry expertise, leadership and a clear understanding of the future of media and culture-based entertainment,” Mark Lieberman, the show’s creator and producer, wrote in a statement. “[I’m] confident she will have an important impact on our operations and elevate the caliber of our experiences in years to come.”

As for Mundinger, she said joining The Artists Den “is a very natural progression for me.”

“Lifestyle, curation and entertainment continue to move to the forefront of the content and media landscape; the Artists Den has a unique and important role to play in shaping that future,” she added.

Considering Mundinger has a history of launching new business initiatives, including Rolling Stone’s first live media division and WWD’s first awards event, it seems likely she will continue to do that in her new role. She said her new purview includes expanding the brand’s reach with artists and fans while elevating the access to live music events and the TV show.

The show launched in 2008 and continued to feature live concert performances by musical acts at unique or historic venues and locations in the U.S. roughly six times a year through 2017, but has since been on hiatus. Lieberman called it a “brief pause” before a “major three-year initiative” that will include more new hires, a new agency and more initiatives.