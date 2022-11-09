×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

The brand is stepping back into traditional media and has launched a print magazine.

the basement magazine
A preview from issue one of The Basement magazine. Courtesy of The Basement

LONDONIn 2013, The Basement was born, as a Facebook community for like-minded people to discuss streetwear, with the likes of Supreme and Nike at its epicenter.

What started off as a passion project for founder Alex Ropes and editor in chief Euan Smart has snowballed into a platform catching the ears of Millennials and Gen Zs alike, and a resource to check pricing and product authenticity.

“We then developed into a business by working with agencies and brands. We’ve done three Nike shoes, as well three New Balance ones with more in the pipeline,” said Smart, and they’ve been met with success thanks to The Basement’s community.

Related Galleries

Ropes and Smart came together after bonding over creating something that was representative of young people. Smart was editorial manager at premium streetwear retailer End, and Ropes ran youth charities and started his own shoelace company, which was the first external brand to be stocked by Nike.

“It’s a combination of commercial experience and understanding the sneaker culture combined heavily with third-sector charitable background, which makes The Basement a company that has social missions and ambitions not just making money and putting out cool s–t, if it doesn’t add value or purpose to our community of young people then we’re not interested, either,” said Ropes. That ethos has helped catapult the brand into a tight-knit hub.

A preview from issue one of The Basement magazine
Issue one of The Basement. Courtesy of The Basement

While the fashion and media industry moves forward with digitization, The Basement is taking a different approach by stepping back into traditional media and launching a print magazine.

“We decided it was a good time to move into a different media property to give a voice to people who may traditionally be excluded from having a voice in print or a traditional media landscape,” said Smart, who still believes that there’s a permanence to print that isn’t available online.

Smart and Ropes consulted their growing community before starting the project. Their core demographic is 16- to 24-year olds.

The feedback they received from their members was that they all wanted content that was longer form and more traditional as opposed to 15 second reels and TikTok videos.

None of the names in the debut issue are recognizable to media insiders — instead, they are all community members who have pitched in to create the larger than A4 magazine with the brand name in gloss.

The Basement’s goal is to reach young people, but not to dictate new trends to them. When Smart and Ropes looked at what was missing from the print market, they found that magazine covers were being predominantly shot by established photographers or their offsprings, which they feel has caused a knock on effect for free labor within the fashion industry.

The pair made it a priority to pay every contributor in the magazine, which is more than 230 pages with two double spreads dedicated to young brands that were not able to afford advertising.

A preview from issue one of The Basement magazine
A preview from issue one of The Basement magazine. Courtesy of The Basement

The features inside the magazine cover topics from colonialism, to spotlighting members of the community, to interviews with creatives, including Cole Buxton of UVU, a young luxury sportswear label, and Hector Dockrill, the director of Post Malone’s documentary “Runaway.”

The Basement is working to move away from Facebook and launch its own platform, which is in its beta stages. 

On Facebook, they have more than 150,000 members and counting with a firm waiting list. 

Joining The Basement is the equivalent of waiting for an Hermès Birkin bag in the streetwear world — with some users waiting around two years until they’re accepted, but it’s not because the founders want to be gatekeepers.

Smart and Ropes checklist each member and ask them a series of questions before letting them into the community with a strict policy for no racism, sexism, homophobia or trolling.

The Basement, like its name, wants to stay put with its core audience — and there’s always space — but the price to pay is patience.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Hot Summer Bags

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad