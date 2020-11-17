LONDON — British magazine The Face on Tuesday is teaming with Moncler to launch Future Academy, a program providing paid placement opportunities and open resources for young people who aspire to break into the creative industries.

The program will begin its search for candidates from underrepresented backgrounds this month, and the two chosen will each complete paid placement at the magazine in London and Moncler’s headquarters in Milan, with the end goal of a published project for The Face.

In addition to the two office-based positions, Future Academy will onboard 50 individuals from underrepresented backgrounds, and each of them will have access to online learning resources and virtual mentorship from the publication and its network of creatives.

Brooke McCord, digital director at The Face, said the Future Academy is “a much-needed crash course into an industry that sometimes feels near impossible to access by so many individuals who haven’t grown up in this world.”

“By providing our students with a broad spectrum of modules spanning key sectors of the industry, and working together on tangible creative output on theface.com and in the printed magazine, we’ll be able to open them up to a wealth of creative roles, while learning new skills and building a book of contacts that will be most valuable for their future moves,” he added.

Moncler said embracing thoughts and ideas from outside the company is the fundamental creative driver within the brand’s Moncler Genius collaborative hub.

The initiative is working with Create Jobs, an employability program founded in 2011 for young Londoners aimed at transforming the city’s workforce by supporting and developing individuals who are underrepresented in the creative industries. It aims to fill 40,000 new jobs with creative talents by 2030.