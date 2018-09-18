The combination of editorial and brand agency is working for The Fader and Cornerstone Agency.

Coming off a recent string of successful campaigns and projects for the likes of YouTube, Apple, SoundCloud, The North Face and Major League Soccer, among others, Cornerstone has filled five new positions while The Fader, a music and lifestyle web site and bimonthly magazine, is adding two positions. Fader and Cornerstone, which share a New York office, are led by co-chief executives and cofounders Jon Cohen and Rob Stone. A spokeswoman for both said the independent joint company is putting “major resources into growing strategy, marketing and original content departments.”

Stone alluded to the success of his company’s dual nature, saying, “There has never been a better time to be connected with the culture and work with brands that are having to navigate dramatic shifts in how to reach consumers.” He added on the agency side “more world-class brands are coming to us than ever before” and that the company will “continue doing what we do to push the culture forward.”

Key new hires include creative director for Cornerstone/Fader Felipe Ferreira, who has more than a decade of agency work, marked by campaigns for Rihanna, Nike, Google and Facebook, and recently served as a creative director of 72andSunny. Warren Seuradge is coming on as senior integrated strategist after a stint as a strategist and writer for The Washington Post and Shariah McKenzie is coming on as integrated marketing strategy coordinator, leaving a position as brand partnerships coordinator for Def Jam.

Hires exclusively for The Fader include senior editor Lawrence Burney, who founded popular rap zine True Laurels which now includes a weekly show on Red Bull Radio and has contributed to Pitchfork and Noisey; senior writer Lauren Levy, who comes from New York Magazine and will expand Fader’s covering into fashion and lifestyle; and video producer Chloe Campion, who comes from Vice, where she produced content for the outlet’s HBO series and long-form web content.

