The revolving door of the media industry never stops. Here, WWD rounds up some notable moves of late.

First up is Gawker, acquired out of bankruptcy by Bustle Digital Group. The snarky news site earlier this year hired Dan Peres as its editor in chief, leading the revival of the site which has been dormant since 2016. While the revival has been slow, there were apparently other issues and BDG at the end of July let go of the entire Gawker staff, including Peres. The relaunch is said to be on indefinite hold.

BDG is hiring at other of its titles, though. It just brought on Alyssa Vingan Klein to be the new editorial director of Nylon, the one-time magazine that BDG recently acquired. Vingan Klein has been editor in chief of fashion web site Fashionista for the last three years. Nylon’s editor in chief of five years Gabrielle Korn left the role a week ago.

i-D magazine, owned by Vice Media, and under its new editor Alastair McKimm has four new contributors in Adesuwa Aighewi, Gray Sorrenti, Hazel Ong, and Paloma Elsesser. Aighewi works as a model but will contribute written essays; Sorrenti, the daughter of famed photographer Mario Sorrenti and artist Mary Frey, will contribute photography; Ong is a stylist who will work on music and fashion editorial and special projects; Elsesser, a model, will be hosting a monthly i-D TV show and work on interviews and essays for the magazine.

Outdoor Life magazine named Alex Robinson its new editor in chief. With the magazine since 2010, most recently as executive editor, Robinson was promoted to succeed Anthony Licata. He left the publication in April to join MeatEater as its editor.

Over at Amazon, longtime senior executive Jeff Blackburn is set to take a year’s sabbatical next year. Blackburn is currently senior vice president of worldwide business development and has been with Amazon since 1998. No specific reason has been given for the gap year but he is expected to return to the business in 2021.

Snap Inc. has pulled Procter & Gamble‘s head of media over. Craig Stimmel spent eight years with P&G and will join Snap as its head of global brands.

The Athletic has hired a number of sports journalists ahead of its launch in the U.K. The three-year-old digital-only publication has Ed Maylon as its managing director, pulling him from The Independent, where he was sports editor, along with Alex Kay-Jelski, who will be the U.K. editor in chief. He was previously sports editor of The Times. The Athletic is expecting to have 55 staffers in the U.K.

Vanity Fair hired Jeff Giles for the newly created position of executive Hollywood editor. Giles has been a contributor to VF and The New York Times. Longtime West Coast editor Krista Smith left VF for a consulting gig at Netflix. This is the third staffing change for VF in Los Angeles since her exit.

New site The Markup is again filling out senior editorial roles. Julia Angwin, a founding editor of the site who was abruptly fired a few months ago, sparking an internal outcry, has rejoined as editor in chief. Nabiha Syed, general counsel and vice president of BuzzFeed since 2015, has also joined as president. Evelyn Larrubia is the new managing editor for investigations. She has a background in public radio and recently ran the “Marketplace” radio program but spent most of her career as an investigative reporter for the L.A. Times and other area publications.

Endeavor has its first chief digital officer in Guy Schory. The former eBay executive will oversee all of Endeavor’s digital businesses, from data platforms to its advertising and commerce platforms. Endeavor, which is the parent company for talent agencies WME and IMG, is currently prepping an initial public offering.

