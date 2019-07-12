The revolving door of the media industry never stops. Here, WWD rounds up some notable moves of late.

First up is Hearst Magazines, which continues to evolve under president Troy Young. Carol Smith has been promoted to senior vice president and publisher director of fashion titles Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Marie Claire. She’s been publisher and chief revenue officer of Bazaar since 2011 and will take up the expanded role in mid-August.

Smith is replacing longtime Hearst Magazines executive Kevin O’Malley, who the company said decided to retire. O’Malley joined Hearst in 2003 as publisher and chief revenue officer of Esquire and in 2011 moved to Elle immediately after Hearst acquired the title from Lagardère. He was the choice of former magazines president David Carey, but it was only at the start of this year that his role was expanded to include Marie Claire.

Hearst is also launching an Italian edition of Bazaar and pulled Alan Prada from Vogue Italia to be its editor in chief. The publication will first roll out this fall as digital only and then move into print later the following year.

Elsewhere:

Graydon Carter has filled out his AirMail masthead. He’s brought on many former colleagues from Vanity Fair, including Jim Kelly, Bridget Arsenault, Marc Leyer and Anjali Lewis. He’s also hired Bob Mankoff, who left The New Yorker a couple of years back and Michael Hainey, who left Esquire as part of that magazine’s big May shake-up.

NBC hired Allison Morris as its newest anchor for its just-launched streaming service NBC News Now. Morris joins from a local Fox station where she was a business reporter and anchor and previously worked at The Wall Street Journal and CNBC in Paris.

Thrillist, part of Group Nine, hired Meghan Kirsch as its new chief content officer. Kirsch joins from Vice Media, where she was senior vice president of creative and marketing across digital, TV and video for three years. Prior to Vice, she spent about 16 years in traditional TV, first at AMC Networks and then A&E Networks, an investor in and TV partner of Vice.

Facebook promoted David Fischer to be its new chief revenue officer. He had been the social media company’s advertising lead since 2010. Before that, Fischer was vice president of global sales and operations at Google for many years, after stints at the U.S. Treasury Department and early on an associate editor at U.S. News and World Report.

Refinery29 named Stacy Fuller its new head of integrated marketing solutions, where she’ll focus on the digital publisher’s branded content and media strategy. Fuller has been in marketing for 20 years and worked at several agencies but was most recently working as a consultant for the likes of Universal Music, SiriusXM and Bobbi Brown.

Paddle8, an online art seller, hired Valentine Uhovski as its new head of partnerships, marketing and social media. Uhovski joins from Tumblr, where he was head of fashion, culture and events. Tumblr is part of Verizon Media through its Yahoo acquisition, but Verizon is now looking to sell Tumblr.

Communications firm JBC appointed Maura Brannigan as its new head of content. Brannigan recently most recently had a brief sint working on editorial for WeWork, but previously spent a few years at Fashionista, Lucky magazine and Marie Claire.

The Atlantic brought on Linzee Troubh as its new development director for film and TV. She was at BuzzFeed for about two years, where she led the development of documentary work like “Follow This,” which Netflix canceled after one season. At The Atlantic, Troubh will lead development for its first look deal with Anonymous Content, the production company behind movies “Spotlight” and “The Revenant.”

Playboy magazine tapped a trio of new contributors to fill out its emerging coverage areas. Molly Jong-Fast will contribute political coverage and long form Q&A’s that Playboy is known for. Ashlee Marie Preston will contribute to the magazine’s LGTBQ coverage in print and online and be part of its live events. Matt McGorry, best-known as an actor on “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Orange is the New Black,” will contribute on topics of civil liberties, masculinity and gender.

Meredith Corp. made a couple of changes, too. Farah Zaman is its new chief privacy officer, a new position at the company. Zaman was previously senior privacy counsel for Colgate Palmolive and prior held a similar role with Nielsen.

Meredith title Parents magazine also named Patrick Moffitt managing editor, along with Parents Latina. Moffitt is moving over from the same role at InStyle, previously part of Time Inc., where he’d worked for more than 20 years.

Finally, Condé Nast hired Kathryn Friedrich as executive vice president and general manager of operations for Condé Nast Entertainment. Earlier on in her career, Friedrich worked in ad sales for Conde titles Traveler (consolidated) and Golf Digest (sold) but most recently spent less than a year as chief business officer for Ryot Studio, a Verizon Media company that works on branded video content. She also spent several years at Google and its affiliate YouTube.