First up is Hearst Magazines, which just named James Wildman as the new president of its European group. Already president and chief executive of Hearst Magazines in the U.K., Wildman will now have titles in Italy, Spain and the Netherlands under his purview.

Back in the U.S., Hearst title Town & Country made some more changes, too. Dania Ortiz is the magazine’s new fashion and accessories editor, coming over from Vogue Mexico, where she was a contributing editor. Ortiz is replacing Will Kahn who’d been in the role for about six years. He left this summer and is now directing fine jewelry for Moda Operandi. Jill Newman has also joined T&C as a new contributing editor for jewelry and watches. Newman is editor of Muse, a Robb Report offshoot, which she helped launch.

The New York Times hired Michael Rothfeld to join the investigative reporting team on the Metro desk. He joins after seven years with the Wall Street Journal, where he was part of the two-man team that broke the news of President Donald Trump’s (now imprisoned) lawyer Michael Cohen paying off one-time mistress Stormy Daniels. The Times also added to its audio team. Monika Evstatieva, previously a line producer at NPR for “Weekend Edition,” joined as a senior editor and will focus on launching new audio series and shows. Austin Mitchell is a new narrative producer for popular “The Daily” podcast, coming over from the “Crimetown Presents” podcast, owned by Cadence13. Sayre Quevedo is the new associate producer for radio, joining from Latino USA.

Janice Min has suddenly left her position as head of content at Quibi, the upcoming short-form video streaming service (shows will have a 10-minute limit based on mobile viewing strategy) cofounded by film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP ceo Meg Whitman. Min was previously president of The Hollywood Reporter, but left in early 2017, taking up industry consulting gigs until joining Quibi toward the end of 2018. She will not be replaced at Quibi.

Time magazine is still evolving under the ownership of Marc Benioff. New president Keith Grossman, who left Bloomberg only a few weeks ago, brought over Viktoria Degtar (also from Bloomberg) as Time’s new chief revenue officer. On the marketing side, he also moved Susanna Schrobsdorff, who’s been leading ad partnerships for several years, into a new dual role as senior vice president of partnerships and executive editor, saying she’ll continue to be a “liaison between the editorial and business teams.” Radhika Prakash is coming over from investing giant BlackRock where she led content and media to be Time’s new svp of brand and content marketing. Maya Draisin is also coming on as svp of progress marketing. She was previously vice president of marketing at Condé Nast, where she oversaw efforts for Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and Wired.

