The New York Post Group has found its next editor in chief in London.

Publisher News Corp. said Tuesday that Keith Poole, currently second in command at British tabloid The Sun (also part of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.), has been named editor in chief of The New York Post Group and will relocate to the U.S. to begin his new role in early March.

He’ll have oversight of print, digital and Post Studios, with Stephen Lynch, current editor in chief for print, and Michelle Gotthelf, head of digital, both reporting to Poole, News Corp. added.

“Keith Poole is the ideal professional to lead the expansion of the Post, whose financial fortunes have been transformed over the past two years. The Post has distinguished itself with bold and principled journalism at a time of malaise and myopia in media,” said Robert Thomson, chief executive officer of News Corp.

Poole added: “I’ve always admired the bold and brash journalism of The New York Post, and to now be a part of this legendary organization is a dream come true for a journalist like me.”

He was named deputy editor of The Sun in February 2020, having previously served as its digital editor. Prior to that, he spent more than a dozen years at the Daily Mail, including a stint as managing editor of the MailOnline in New York.

Separately, the company revealed that Col Allan, a senior adviser and former editor in chief of the Post, will retire in early March. He had been assisting with coverage in the run-up to the presidential election since 2019 and in a statement Thomson referred to him as “the Dame Nellie Melba of editors,” referencing the legendary Australian opera soprano of the early 20th century.

According to News Corp., The New York Post digital network traffic grew 35 percent in September year-over-year to 144 million unique users, while advertising revenues at the Post increased 6 percent.

For more, see:

Judge Nixes Playboy’s Suit Against Meredith

Lindsay Peoples Wagner Named The Cut’s New Top Editor

Media Carousel: Pre-Holiday Rush