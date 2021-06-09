The rumours surrounding New York Magazine’s Stella Bugbee’s next career move are true.

Despite Bugbee denying an upcoming switch when asked by a reporter at The New York Post and David Haskell, editor in chief of New York Magazine, telling WWD Tuesday that she wasn’t going anywhere, The New York Times revealed Wednesday that she would in fact be joining as Styles editor. She begins her new role on June 21.

“Stella brings to The Times a broad and ambitious vision for Styles coverage, one that embraces fashion and lifestyle even as it explores issues of politics, gender, power and fame,” The Times said in a note sent to staffers. “As the nation and world cautiously start to reopen in the wake of the last 15 months of fear and grief and lives lived largely at home, she’ll help us document the rebirth of how we live, how we present and how we consume.”

She takes the helm from Choire Sicha, who is heading to Bugbee’s former employer New York Magazine as editor at large of the Vox-owned publication, it was revealed Monday by Haskell. There, Sicha will write short-form pieces for Intelligencer, the magazine’s news and politics vertical, along with longer essays and critical pieces, as well as focusing on special projects.

“Always wanted to work with @Choire but this is a fun plot twist,” tweeted Bugbee of the two switching media companies. “I have loved the last 10 years at @NYMag and am so grateful to have worked with the many different parts of the operation.”

Sicha responded: “It’s too much astrologically for us to ever be in the same office.” In an earlier tweet, he said he was “stoked to see the passion, elegance and hilarity that Stella will bring to the wonderful folks at Styles.”

It was only in April that The Times revealed that Sicha was stepping down as editor of The New York Times’ Styles desk after nearly four years to take on a new senior editor role in the group’s newsletter division as it looks to compete with the like of Substack. At the time, The Daily Beast previously reported that there was both masthead-level dissatisfaction with his management style on the Styles desk, as well as discontent from him, although The Times denied this was the case.

As for Bugbee, she edited New York Magazine’s fashion and culture vertical The Cut for nine years before stepping down in October to become editor at large at New York. In that position, she focused on journalism projects that span both print and digital; developed a new podcast, and worked with Haskell on shaping editorial strategy decisions, especially to support digital subscription business.