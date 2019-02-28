The New Yorker was quick to replace its outgoing managing editor Emily Greenhouse.

Leily Kleinbard is taking up the role, according to memo from editor in chief David Remnick. Greenhouse was just this week named co-editor of The New York Review of Books, alongside Gabriel Winslow-Yost.

In his note to staff, Remnick thanked Greenhouse “for all of the extraordinary work she’s done here” and that the Review “is incredibly wise to have chosen her and fortunate to set out its future with her leadership and spirit.” She served as managing editor for just about three years, having joined in 2016 to replace Silvia Killingsworth, who left for now defunct The Awl but is now with Bloomberg.

As for Kleinbard, who will officially become managing editor in about two weeks, Remnick wrote that she’s “done fantastic work” at the Condé Nast-owned magazine for the past three years as its A-issue editor. In that role, she managed the close of the magazine’s 47 issues a year and related editorial processes.

“Her judgement and skills and sense of leadership and collaboration are extraordinary,” Remnick added.

Kleinbard could not be immediately reached for comment. Before joining The New Yorker, she was a managing editor at Abrams Books and earlier Open Road Integrated Media.