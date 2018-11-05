Thanks to a month-long collaboration between The Newsette, a daily newsletter for Millennial women with more than 300,000 subscribers, and — November is dedicated to educating and empowering females in sculpting their “personal brand” beyond their résumé with a four-part program series.

Bringing social incentives to the forefront of this partnership, the programming series leads with a new first — an opportunity for one female winner to shadow a employee for an entire day, getting a backstage look at the data-driven community hub that starts conversations among a global audience of more than 335 million monthly active users.

Program aspects include a branded campaign interview series with four keynote speakers, a collaborative career-oriented panel held at Twitter headquarters in New York and the #TweetofTheWeek and #FollowFriday series for emerging “influential female” Twitter talents.

In their interview series, “#WomenWhoTweet,” The Newsette spotlights four keynote speakers including kickoff speaker, Leslie Berland, chief marketing officer and head of people at Twitter.

“On Twitter and off, your personal brand should just be who you are,” Berland said during the initial interview.

Also speaking of Twitter’s real-life relevance, Berland mentioned commonality in users who “found a job, a partner, new friends or a community,” while also creating and maintaining their personal brand.

Aside from the keynote interviews, the panel at Twitter’s New York office will include Twitter tips and tricks, the ability to renew headshots and engage in conversation about using Twitter as a key tool for getting seen by the right people in their field.

While traditional teachings prized the résumé as the sole factor in landing a job, Millennials are actively driving the conversation to include their Internet personas, and collaborations such as those demonstrated by The Newsette and Twitter speak of this trend.