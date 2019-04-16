NEW YORK — The North Face is going all in when it comes to protecting our planet.

The California-based brand on Tuesday kicked off its spring campaign, Explore Mode, that includes a movement to make Earth Day a national holiday. The company created a petition on Change.org and is hoping to collect 1 million signatures for the cause.

The company will also close all of its 113 stores in the U.S. and Canada as well as its headquarters and e-commerce site for the first time on April 22 in an effort to be a champion of unplugging.

“The North Face is no stranger to exploration and this Earth Day we are proud to join our partners and fellow explorers in a global effort to make Earth Day a national holiday,” said Tim Bantle, global general manager of lifestyle at The North Face. “We believe that when people take time to appreciate the earth, they feel more connected to it and are more likely to protect it. Explore Mode urges us to unplug from our digital lives to connect in real life to the world, each other, and ourselves in the effort to move the world forward.”

In an event in New York on Monday night, Bantle was joined by singer/songwriter Ella Mai, chef Angela Dimayuga and model and activist Gabrielle Richardson for the announcement. The evening included creatively prepared dishes by Dimayuga, which attendees were able to enjoy once they turned their mobile devices over to the brand for the duration of the event.

Tom Herbst, The North Face’s global vice president of marketing, said unplugging can “make the world a more empathetic, positive, better place” as people stop obsessing over their screens and start experiencing the world around them.

Explore Mode will also include a series of experiences including a Nineties throwback party on Tuesday in New York hosted by Mai and vintage fashion collector Brian Procell, a special meal prepared by Dimayuga on Wednesday for a few select consumers, and an art exhibition at Skylight Soho on Thursday curated by Richardson.

The brand will also activate Explore Mode in other major cities globally including London, Manchester, Munich and Paris.