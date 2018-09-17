GETTING OUT THE VOTE: The Skimm, a subscription-only newsletter that provides a digest of news stories, will launch a line of merchandise surrounding its No Excuses campaign, a nonpartisan effort that aims to get 100,000 people to the polls in November for the midterm U.S. Congressional elections.

As part of the campaign, Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, cofounders of the Skimm, are collaborating with five other female-founded companies on limited-edition, custom No Excuses-branded jewelry, apparel and accessories. The offering includes leggings from Terez, a sweatshirt from Bow & Drape, a gold and silver bangle from Bird and Stone, cross-body bags and luggage tags from Cuyana and S’well for water bottles.

The Terez leggings are $82, the Cuyana luggage tag is $55 and the cross-body bag is $115, the S’well bottles are $48, the Bow & Drape sweatshirt is $68 and the Bird and Stone bangles are $35.

The sweatshirt, for example, says “Vote Me In, Coach,” while the water bottle says, “Vote the Skimm.” The items will be sold on the partners’ web sites.

One hundred percent of the Skimm’s proceeds from the No Excuses merchandise will be donated to She Should Run, a non-partisan 501 organization that aims to expand the talent pool of women running for office in the U.S.

It is believed that Millennial women are the demographic most unhappy with the state of the government but compared to other demographic groups, they’re least certain to show up and vote in November, according to the Skimm. Further information is available at the Skimm’s web site.