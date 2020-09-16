The Skimm, a membership company dedicated to providing Millennial women with information and tools to tackle big decisions in their lives, aims to help its readers take control of their health and wellness. It is launching Skimm Well today, a new content vertical focused on assisting women to navigate and prioritize their physical and mental health.

With the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, the Skimm, which was founded in 2012 by Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, believes the need for clear and actionable wellness content from a known source has never been more critical.

“The world as we know it has turned upside down, putting unprecedented stressors on Millennial women,” said Lori Leibovitch, senior vice president of content at the Skimm, who was previously editor in chief of Health magazine and oversaw Time Inc.’s multimedia Health vertical. “We can help them take action by empowering them to ask the right questions, carve out time for themselves, and plan for the future.”

Some 83 percent of Skimm readers are reporting stress and anxiety as the top factors affecting their health, and nearly eight in 10 are seeking health and wellness content, more than any other topic area. Among the topics they will explore are family planning and infertility, freezing eggs, mental health, anxiety and health insurance.

Wellness topics will be featured across platforms, including theskimm.com, a weekly “Skimm Well Wednesdays” section in the Daily Skimm newsletter, and social channels. Web guides with actionable advice about establishing healthy sleep habits, scheduling routine health screenings and working through stress and anxiety will be tackled in the first edition. Global wellness company WW (formerly Weight Watchers) has signed on as the launch sponsor for Skimm Well.

The Skimm’s product suite includes newsletters, web, an app, podcasts, video, social and community reaching an audience of 12 million people across platforms.