The Wall Street Journal Expands Style Offering

The Wall Street Journal is launching a digital style section, building off of WSJ., its luxury fashion magazine.

With its style news desk, it plans to expand the magazine’s coverage with a new team focusing on digital coverage of the world of fashion, style and culture.

Leading the desk will be Sarah Ball, who joined in 2018 as the magazine’s digital editor from Condé Nast, where she worked as an editor at Vanity Fair and GQ for eight years. She will continue to report to Kristina O’Neill, WSJ.’s longtime editor in chief. Also joining the desk are the paper’s fashion columnists Rory Satran and Jacob Gallagher, and arts and entertainment editor Yael Kohen. In addition, it has posted six new positions — three reporters, two editors and a photo editor.

“With high aesthetic standards, a keen radar for trends, and an expansive canvas for long-form journalism and sumptuous photography, the magazine has done something that seemed improbable at its founding: made the Journal an important force in the worlds of fashion and style. As those domains increasingly intersect with the worlds of business, money and culture, that crossover has become a big story for the entire Wall Street Journal, and our magazine, under editor Kristina O’Neill, has been leading the way,” said Matt Murray, editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal in a staff memo.

“Our new Style News desk will blend deep reporting, wit, and an eye for unexpected trends to deliver spot stories, analysis and features, presented to readers on our digital platforms under the flag of WSJ. Magazine. Whether it’s Jeff Bezos’ disco-themed New Year’s Eve ensemble or the ‘book stylists’ of “The White Lotus,” our aim will be both to edify and entertain our existing readers and draw in new ones,” he continued.

In October 2020, WSJ. reduced its print frequency from 12 issues to eight in 2021 with a renewed focus on digital platforms.

“What that looks like for us is to really focus on the moments when it’s important for us to communicate in print. Like the Innovators’ issue wouldn’t make any sense if there wasn’t a print component,” O’Neill told WWD at the time. “But there are other times of the year when us being digital only makes a lot more sense, too.”

