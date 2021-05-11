Another top editor job opening has been filled, this time at The Washington Post.

The Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper just revealed Sally Buzbee as its new executive editor – the first woman top editor in the publication’s 144-year history.

Buzbee, who begins her new position on June 1, joins from The Associated Press, where she has been executive editor and senior vice president since early 2017, overseeing its global news operation.

She takes the helm from Marty Baron, who informed staffers in January that he would step down at the end of February after eight years at the helm and 45 years in journalism. His retirement had been rumored for some time, but he had agreed to stay on through the presidential election.

“Sally Buzbee has an exceptional record of achievement and a tremendous wealth of experience in leading a global news organization,” said Fred Ryan, publisher and chief executive officer of The Washington Post. “In an extensive search that included many of the best journalists in America, Sally stood out as the right person to lead The Post going forward. She is widely admired for her absolute integrity, boundless energy, and dedication to the essential role journalism plays in safeguarding our democracy.”

Buzbee added: “The Washington Post is an institution with a rich journalistic legacy that is on the cutting edge of digital media. This puts The Post at the forefront of journalism’s future and presents an enormous opportunity for growth. It will be an honor to lead this incredible group of journalists.”

Last week The Los Angeles Times named Kevin Merida its new executive editor, taking over from Norman Pearlstine, who stepped down in December and is now senior adviser to the executive chairman, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong.

