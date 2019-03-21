The Wing, the network of work and community spaces designed for women, is joining forces with the gender equality organization Time’s Up to bring visibility to the cause of fighting sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond. Through this official partnership, The Wing and Time’s Up will collaborate on events and programming hosted throughout all club locations with participation of Time’s Up leadership and supporters, who include producer Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera and lawyer Nina Shaw.

Additionally, The Wing is granting a charitable gift of stock to TIme’s Up to help further the organization’s work.

“Both Time’s Up and The Wing believe that all women, across all industries and backgrounds, deserve safety, fairness and dignity as they work and as we all shift the paradigm of workplace culture,” said The Wing cofounder and chief executive officer Audrey Gelman in a statement, adding that “we are proud to be making a charitable gift of stock to help support the long-term growth of this important organization.”

“TIme’s Up is proud to partner with The Wing to create safe spaces for women to convene, collaborate and engage in important conversations around safety and equity,” said Rebecca Goldman, that organization’s interim ceo. “By partnering with Time’s Up, The Wing is directly investing in work that will help women across industries succeed in the workplace. We applaud The Wing’s leadership here and hope that this unique partnership can serve as a model for other mission-driven businesses.”

The Wing currently has 7,000 members and five locations, with the next two slated to open in Los Angeles and Chicago in April. The news of the partnership comes on the heels of the network’s third issue of its periodical No Man’s Land, released earlier this week, featuring stories on Fran Lebovitz, Aidy Bryant, Jameela Jamil, Kamala Harris, Tina Brown, Maggie Rogers and more.