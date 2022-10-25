The Word on Tommy

Tommy Hilfiger’s colleagues, partners and business associates have plenty to say about the designer, who’s successfully kept his brand relevant and top-of-mind for more than 37 years. Humble, kind, a great business partner, and always looking for what’s next are just some of their comments on his persona.

Here’s what they had to say:

Kris Jenner

Tommy’s longevity within the fashion industry is truly remarkable and he continues to reinvent and modernize his brand to meet the ever-changing landscape. He has been able to consistently thrive on top with his ability to forecast trends, design timeless yet accessible fashion, and he remains steadfast in his mentorship of others who want to create their own businesses. He is not only a great friend, he is a mentor, adviser and, most importantly, a fashion stylist when I need one.

Terry Lundgren, former chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc., which had an exclusive partnership with Hilfiger

Tommy has a keen ability to recognize tomorrow’s influencers today. I can’t tell you how many young models he helped make famous and how many young designers he helped launch a career in fashion. It’s Tommy’s wisdom, creativity, marketing genius and sense of style that make him a great businessperson, but it is his wit, loyalty and huge heart that make him a great friend.

When we worked together to bring Tommy Hilfiger exclusively to Macy’s, we did so with a joint vision to boost both Tommy’s business and ours. We wanted to build a portfolio of exclusive, well-known brands, and Tommy needed to boost and reorganize its business in the U.S., which was struggling at the time. It didn’t take long for Tommy Hilfiger to become one of the best-performing and most successful brands in our company.

Mohan Murjani, chairman of the Murjani Group and Hilfiger’s first backer

After the enormous success of Gloria Vanderbilt, we wanted to get into the men’s business. Hence, we commenced a search for a suitable designer. When Tommy visited our offices, my affection for him was instantaneous — it was like reconnecting with someone very close from a past life. Whilst I was confident of his design capabilities, it was his “persona” and humility, which engulfed me. After a fairly short meeting, I instructed my team to move forward.

Fred Gehring, former CEO and executive chairman of Tommy Hilfiger

The Tommy Hilfiger brand and corporation went through many chapters in its 37 years of existence with notably different dynamics, challenges and opportunities in each of them. I was lucky enough to work with Tommy through a few major ones. First of all, the incredibly successful launch and subsequent evolution of the brand into the European market that took place more or less at the same time that in the U.S., the brand went a bit off course.

Years later, with the support of Apax Partners, we teamed up to take the company private and successfully tackle the American challenge in the years that followed.

Eventually we sold the company to PVH and that, too, was something he supported fully. Through it all, he continued to have this amazingly focused perspective of what his brand was meant to be. Because in the end, he was and still IS the brand. Tommy’s sense of “zeitgeist” has always been second to none even if it evolved quite fundamentally through the years.

Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe

Tommy is a pioneer and a visionary who’s always thinking “what’s next?” He continues to embed purpose and values into the brand, bringing his unique perspective on driving brand relevance and staying on the pulse of pop culture. I am thankful for his leadership and the strong foundation he has created for our entire organization. As he continues to build a better, more inclusive brand that truly welcomes all, his determined optimism and impactful vision for the future continues to inspire us every day.

Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss, and former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe

I worked for and with Tommy for more than 23 years. To work, to be with and to build the business with Tommy was epic. He was always curious to understand what the consumer is looking for, always challenged by it, in a motivated way and was always looking for the next thing and step.

He clearly had a vision that the product always needs to have a point of difference and wanted to understand what the reason is for each piece in the collection to be hanging in the showroom and to be sold to the customers. He understood that the brand needs to be kept relevant with incredible campaigns and fashion shows, he understood and was pushing to digitalize all elements in the company and he was insisting the product needs to be “king!”

And next and most important to all of this, he is the most wonderful, nice, gentle, caring and honest person I know. He was and still is always ready to help. A true friend, a great business partner and a fun person. I just love him!

Joel Horowitz, former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger USA

No one in the history of fashion has had more of an overall effect on bringing fashion from the upper echelons of society to the street by mixing fashion and culture into one than Tommy. Logo today has never been more important in an obvious way from the catwalks of Europe to the streets of the world, and Tommy is the one who triggered this trend over 35 years ago. And no logo has endured as strongly as the red white and blue Tommy Hilfiger flag.

Working with Tommy was a blessing. I don’t think there has ever been a greater partnership of two people who shared a vision from Day One and were able to complement each other in our areas of responsibility to build the brand into a global empire that is more relevant today than ever. This is because Tommy always understood every aspect of the business. Not just design. In fact, I would say Tommy’s greatest strength is that of a merchant first and a designer second. He knows what’s going to sell and then he designs into it.

Tommy is never satisfied with the status quo. He is always looking at what’s the next big cultural influence. Not necessarily in fashion. It might be in music, it might be in technology, it might be in how business is being transacted. And he wants to be the first to blend them all together and incorporate them all into the business. And one more thing: Tommy’s greatest asset is his caring for people, whether it’s the company’s employees, our retail partners, our consumers or quite frankly anyone he comes in contact with. If you ask anyone who has met Tommy the unanimous response would be “what a nice person. What a great guy.”

Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp.

To me, what makes Tommy so special and deserving of this award is the combination of his original and consistent take on style, limitless curiosity and forward-looking energy, combined with a rare humility. Despite his incredible success so far, when Tommy and I see each other, he always speaks about the future, what’s to come and the next generation of talent. That says a lot about who he is and why he has been able to build what only he could have built.

Over the past 40 years, only a few brands in the world across all sectors have collided with culture in a way that has made them globally iconic and beloved. Tommy Hilfiger is one of those brands, and what he has created is not possible to repeat today. Tommy’s unique take on classic American style with his twist to always make it current has made the brand timeless and relevant for generations to come.

Shawn Mendes

Working with Tommy has been a dream. Ever since I was growing up, Tommy’s clothes were such a staple in my family, and Tommy imagery was always making such as significant impact not just in style and fashion but in culture. The amount of generations his iconic pieces have spanned, and how much impact he has had as a designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and person, really are what make him deserving of this award more than anyone I can think of.

Lewis Hamilton, the British race car driver who collaborated with Hilfiger on several collections.

I feel blessed to know and have worked alongside Tommy, one of the biggest fashion icons in the world. Tommy has not only been a close friend over the years but a mentor, too. I can’t thank him enough for his leadership, guidance and openness as we’ve celebrated individuality and inclusivity through our collections — values important to us both. Tommy’s entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and willingness to push boundaries have made Tommy Hilfiger the iconic brand it is today.

Avery Baker, current president, chief brand officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global

Tommy’s continuous curiosity, vision and willingness to take bold risks is the engine that powers our brand. His push for constant evolution and relevance inspires all who work with him, as does the trust he extends to his teams as they bring the brand to life in new ways. He is truly one-of-a-kind, embodying a generosity of spirit and determined optimism that are unique in our industry.

Andy Hilfiger, CEO of Andrew Charles, consultant at Authentic Brands Group and Tommy’s brother

Tommy always wants to know what’s next. He’s been talking about that ever since I can remember. He’s always reaching for the next thing and is relentless on finding the next thing. Even with the metaverse, he’s figured that whole thing out and went for it and is doing stuff in it. I just think he’s deserving because he’s kind and he doesn’t forget where he came from and he treats everybody from the lowest man to the highest man on the totem pole with the same respect, and I think it makes him feel good to help people.

Andrew Rosen, an investor and industry veteran

I think Tommy is just extraordinary. What he’s been able to do is stay relevant for all the decades. He’s a quintessential American brand. He’s just been an incredible and inspiring icon to all of us in the industry and beyond.